GrafTech International (EAF) Trading 5.8% Higher

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.13. 2,000,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,247,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 160.94% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 231.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,476,376,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in GrafTech International by 42.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,442,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $66,218,000.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

