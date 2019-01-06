Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,970. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45,002.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

