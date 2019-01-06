Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Receives $22.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 56,573 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 664,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.