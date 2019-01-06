Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $651.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.51. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $87,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,296 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $70,593.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

