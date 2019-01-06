Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Insider Sells $168,432.15 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $168,432.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,825.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $179,059.80.

On Thursday, November 1st, Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $163,751.69.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $79.50 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $280,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/green-dot-co-gdot-insider-sells-168432-15-in-stock.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.