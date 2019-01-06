Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 549,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 443,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Trading 5.2% Higher” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/greenbrier-companies-gbx-trading-5-2-higher.html.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.