Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will report sales of $569.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.00 million and the lowest is $547.00 million. Greenbrier Companies reported sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

GBX stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

