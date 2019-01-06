Grenke (GLJ) PT Set at €105.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.60 ($111.16).

Grenke stock opened at €74.60 ($86.74) on Thursday.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

