Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.71. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

