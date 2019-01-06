Head to Head Analysis: BIO-key International (BKYI) vs. Digi International (DGII)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and Digi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.30 million 2.11 -$4.27 million N/A N/A Digi International $228.37 million 1.28 $1.30 million $0.05 213.40

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Digi International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Digi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BIO-key International and Digi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digi International 0 0 5 0 3.00

BIO-key International currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Digi International has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 58.39%. Given BIO-key International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Digi International.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Digi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -92.72% -40.25% -35.78% Digi International 0.57% 1.32% 1.18%

Summary

Digi International beats BIO-key International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. The company also provides console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over Internet protocol products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, it offers cellular remote management products that provide cellular router technology and device management solutions; Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry data security standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices; turn-key wireless networking product development, testing, and certification for wireless technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. Further, the company provides SmartSense by Digi, a system that enables customers in food service, transportation/logistics, and healthcare to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; and to track the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as to have visibility in the supply chain to product temperature. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

