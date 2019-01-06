Head-To-Head Analysis: PDC Energy (PDCE) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -10.52% 3.64% 1.96% Carrizo Oil & Gas 12.23% 56.06% 9.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $921.62 million 2.35 -$127.50 million ($3.48) -9.40 Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 1.50 $87.11 million $1.43 8.52

Carrizo Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDC Energy and Carrizo Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 1 7 17 0 2.64 Carrizo Oil & Gas 1 9 12 1 2.57

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $67.74, suggesting a potential upside of 107.08%. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $27.94, suggesting a potential upside of 129.43%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats PDC Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 452.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

