Head-To-Head Comparison: Enerpulse Technologies (ENPT) and Tower International (TOWR)

Enerpulse Technologies (OTCMKTS:ENPT) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enerpulse Technologies does not pay a dividend. Tower International pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Tower International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerpulse Technologies and Tower International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpulse Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tower International $1.99 billion 0.25 $47.62 million $3.76 6.52

Tower International has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpulse Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerpulse Technologies and Tower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpulse Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tower International has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Tower International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than Enerpulse Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpulse Technologies and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpulse Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tower International 2.68% 29.06% 6.78%

Summary

Tower International beats Enerpulse Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpulse Technologies

Enerpulse Technologies, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enerpulse, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets an energy and efficiency enhancing product in the automotive industry under the Pulstar brand name. The company provides n-PAC, a capacitor-based precise combustion ignition (PCI) technology, which enhances spark-ignited internal combustion (IC) engines in the areas of horsepower, torque, fuel economy, acceleration, combustion stability, and emissions. It offers PCI pulse plugs for the stationary and vehicular natural gas, automotive OEM, and automotive and power sports aftermarkets. Enerpulse Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

