Head-To-Head Comparison: Obsidian Energy (OBE) versus Eclipse Resources (ECR)

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) and Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Eclipse Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -53.28% -11.08% -7.81% Eclipse Resources -6.87% 3.24% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Eclipse Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and Eclipse Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eclipse Resources 1 2 2 0 2.20

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.52%. Eclipse Resources has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 97.50%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Eclipse Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Eclipse Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $354.70 million 0.72 -$64.79 million ($0.13) -3.85 Eclipse Resources $383.66 million 0.74 $8.52 million ($0.04) -23.42

Eclipse Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Eclipse Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eclipse Resources has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eclipse Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta. It also owns an interest in the Deep Basin development area covering an area of 700 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio. The company's estimated proved reserves were 1,458.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Eclipse Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.

