Head to Head Contrast: Mediwound (MDWD) and Natural Alternatives International (NAII)

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mediwound has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mediwound and Natural Alternatives International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediwound $2.50 million 47.28 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -7.05 Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.57 $5.05 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Mediwound.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mediwound and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediwound 0 0 2 0 3.00 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mediwound currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.04%. Given Mediwound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Profitability

This table compares Mediwound and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediwound -477.34% -400.37% -35.58% Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Mediwound on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

