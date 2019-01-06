Head to Head Review: Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) & Magyar Bancorp (MGYR)

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) and Magyar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.69 $2.03 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Financial Corp (Maryland).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Dividends

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 7.66% 4.66% 0.38%

Summary

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) beats Magyar Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and investment securities; and commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans, including loans on deposits, automobile loans, mobile home loans, and various other installment loans. In addition, the company provides various community banking services, such as online banking and bill payment services, mobile banking, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, and debit and ATM card services. It operates through a network of 22 branch offices in Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in West Point, Georgia.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. As of November 2, 2017, it operated through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

