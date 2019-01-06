Head-To-Head Review: New York Health Care (BBAL) vs. Addus Homecare (ADUS)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Health Care and Addus Homecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Addus Homecare $425.71 million 2.03 $13.60 million $1.45 45.60

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New York Health Care and Addus Homecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Addus Homecare 0 1 6 0 2.86

Addus Homecare has a consensus price target of $75.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Addus Homecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Addus Homecare is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Addus Homecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Addus Homecare 3.25% 9.55% 5.89%

Volatility and Risk

New York Health Care has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus Homecare has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Addus Homecare beats New York Health Care on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

