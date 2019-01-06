Head-To-Head Review: OneSavings Bank (OSVBF) & Its Rivals

OneSavings Bank (OTCMKTS: OSVBF) is one of 140 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OneSavings Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OneSavings Bank has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSavings Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OneSavings Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSavings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSavings Bank Competitors 1364 5646 5106 258 2.34

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 28.16%. Given OneSavings Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSavings Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OneSavings Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSavings Bank N/A N/A N/A OneSavings Bank Competitors 22.09% 10.93% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSavings Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneSavings Bank $419.25 million $163.54 million 6.39 OneSavings Bank Competitors $7.32 billion $1.28 billion 13.53

OneSavings Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneSavings Bank. OneSavings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneSavings Bank rivals beat OneSavings Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases. It sells its products primarily under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, Prestige Finance, Guernsey Home Loans, Jersey Home Loans, osbIndia, and Heritable Development Finance brands. OneSavings Bank Plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Chatham, the United Kingdom.

