Head to Head Survey: Cicero (CICN) and EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cicero and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 3 11 0 2.79

EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $142.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Cicero.

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero -252.04% N/A -623.02% EPAM Systems 8.60% 19.19% 15.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cicero and EPAM Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.31 million 0.65 -$2.11 million N/A N/A EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 4.37 $72.76 million $2.85 41.17

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cicero has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Cicero on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cicero

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

