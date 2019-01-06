Head-To-Head Survey: Nutra Pharma (NPHC) and FitLife Brands (FTLF)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nutra Pharma alerts:

This table compares Nutra Pharma and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 5.00 -$4.02 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $17.80 million 0.25 -$9.76 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FitLife Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nutra Pharma and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 5.8, meaning that its stock price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -4,741.67% N/A -1,740.23% FitLife Brands -45.49% -124.35% -25.62%

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats FitLife Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Ultrakarbs, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 and PyroStim. It also provides diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. The company sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, and CoreActive brand names directly to franchise locations. It also markets its men's health and weight loss formulations under the Metis Nutrition brand through corporate and franchise stores; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, meal replacements, and weight loss products under the iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.