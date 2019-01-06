Head-To-Head Survey: PCS Edventures! (PCSV) & ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX)

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures! and ChineseInvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! N/A N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com -285.46% -615.89% -165.04%

Volatility and Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures! and ChineseInvestors.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $3.33 million 0.82 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com $2.35 million 8.45 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats ChineseInvestors.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

