Hecla Mining (HL) Holdings Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 102.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.34 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

