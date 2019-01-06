Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

NYSE HT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,380. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 555.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,537 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,654.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 341,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 329,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

