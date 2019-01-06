Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

HLT opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

