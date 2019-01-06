HMS (HMSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings Corp. is a leading provider of cost containment solutions in the U.S. healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and health management and member engagement solutions to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and ensure regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HMSY. Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. First Analysis upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other HMS news, Director William F. Miller III sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $165,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Nustad sold 112,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $3,893,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,193,745 shares of company stock worth $41,545,016. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

