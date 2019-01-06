Homeserve plc (HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

HSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock.

LON:HSV opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Friday. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 521.93 ($6.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

