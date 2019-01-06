HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HomeStreet by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 205,418 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

