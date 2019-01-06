Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 519.89 ($6.79).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

In other news, insider Karen Caddick purchased 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

