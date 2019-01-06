HP (HPQ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a report released on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, October 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. HP has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.1602 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $91,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 116,134 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $2,669,920.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,276 shares in the company, valued at $28,697,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,248 shares of company stock worth $6,658,061. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HP by 126.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 35.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,443,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $9,612,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

