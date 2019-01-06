Huazhu Group (HTHT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.43. 988,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 903,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Huazhu Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 213.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 488,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 314,157 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,066.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 506,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

