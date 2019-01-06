Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,499 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 213.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 488,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 314,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1,066.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 506,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 360.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,495,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216,938 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.97 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Huazhu Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

