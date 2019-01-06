HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.02 million worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.02291353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00160083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00216644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025646 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

