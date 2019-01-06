Iamgold (IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Iamgold shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 7876846 shares.

Several analysts have commented on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

Get Iamgold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.38.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Iamgold by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Iamgold by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Iamgold (IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.90” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/iamgold-iag-shares-gap-down-to-3-90.html.

Iamgold Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.