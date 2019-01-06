Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 56,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,100. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

