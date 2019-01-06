ICOBID (ICOB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, ICOBID has traded flat against the US dollar. ICOBID has a total market cap of $4,367.00 and $0.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBID coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017740 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000544 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.80 or 5.28400861 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00078415 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001236 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About ICOBID

ICOBID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICOBID is icobidplatform.net.

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

