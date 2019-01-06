Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity reported earnings in third-quarter 2018 comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss. Infinity's clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers for the evaluation of the IPI-549/Opdivo combination bodes well. The company plans to initiate the MARIO-275 phase II study in clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers to evaluate the effect of adding IPI-549 to Opdivo in checkpoint inhibitor-naive advanced urothelial cancer patients. Also, it remains focused on maintaining strong fiscal discipline and anticipates to have cash runway into the third quarter of 2020, thereby allowing it to generate safety and activity data on all four components of its phase I/Ib study of IPI-549. However, Infinity has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment, with only IPI-549 in the pipeline. This remains a concern.”

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,961. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 1,469,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $2,013,661.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,905,634 shares of company stock worth $5,300,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 462,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.