Infrastrata (INFA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 15,652,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 6,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

In related news, insider Graham Lyon bought 2,109,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £21,092.98 ($27,561.71).

Infrastrata Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

