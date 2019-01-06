Innophos (IPHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22. Innophos has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

