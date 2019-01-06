Inovalon (INOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

INOV stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel bought 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inovalon by 93.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

