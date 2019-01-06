INS Ecosystem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (INS)

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, INS Ecosystem has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. INS Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INS Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.63 or 0.13214606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

INS Ecosystem Profile

INS Ecosystem (INS) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 coins. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world.

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INS Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

