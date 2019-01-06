Inseego (INSG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSG. Northland Securities upped their price target on Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Inseego in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on Inseego and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,767. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.28. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 26,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,765 shares in the company, valued at $405,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Ltd. Golden purchased 9,752,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $29,258,187.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 525.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 262,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220,502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.