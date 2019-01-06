Insider Buying: Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Acquires 35,176 Shares of Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director David Sgro acquired 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hill International by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill International by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

