Insider Buying: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Portfolio Manager Acquires $25,740.00 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Portfolio Manager Mark Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/insider-buying-lmp-capital-and-income-fund-inc-scd-portfolio-manager-acquires-25740-00-in-stock.html.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.