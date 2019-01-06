Insider Buying: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Portfolio Manager Acquires $25,740.00 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Portfolio Manager Mark Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
