Insider Buying: MusclePharm Corp (MSLP) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,925 Shares of Stock

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 2,075 shares of MusclePharm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182.75.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 60,000 shares of MusclePharm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 7,000 shares of MusclePharm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,000 shares of MusclePharm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 15,000 shares of MusclePharm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Shares of MSLP stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. MusclePharm Corp has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MusclePharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

