Insider Buying: Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Director John Bello purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, John Bello purchased 10,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00.

On Monday, December 10th, John Bello purchased 5,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, John Bello bought 21,461 shares of Reed’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $52,150.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REED opened at $2.56 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

