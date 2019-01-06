Insider Buying: Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Chairman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,191.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Goldstein bought 5,003 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $58,084.83.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $12.28 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/insider-buying-special-opportunities-fund-inc-spe-chairman-acquires-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.