Insider Selling: MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Director Sells $64,140.00 in Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $64,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MMS opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

