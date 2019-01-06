Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (PS) Insider Sells $1,035,687.50 in Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 45,625 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PS opened at $24.95 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,058,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 238.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 82,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 372,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

