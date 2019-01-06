Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Brent Frei sold 22,186 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $582,604.36.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Brent Frei sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/insider-selling-smartsheet-inc-smar-director-sells-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.