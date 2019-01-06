Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells $435,600.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $435,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $434,100.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $432,000.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Howard Lerman sold 3,509 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $46,810.06.

On Thursday, December 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $466,200.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $465,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $514,800.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $507,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,020,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $538,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,104,000.00.

YEXT stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.81. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Yext by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 16.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Yext by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yext by 5.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

