Insperity Inc (NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $3,498,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at $69,844,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Insperity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 10.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 248.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 71,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 53.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 306,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,333. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Insperity has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.